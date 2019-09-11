MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors accepted a separation agreement Tuesday of an employee who was not named.
The agreement, with employee 20-004, was accepted by the board 9-0 pending final legal review. The action followed a 45 minute executive session.
Though no name was mentioned, the action followed confirmation last week that Michelle Shearer, high school principal, had resigned. Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted at the time that there would be an agenda item at the Tuesday night meeting, but also noted that a name might not be connected with it.
As of Tuesday night, Shearer was still listed as high school principal, with an email address, on the district website. She had been previously placed on leave.
Richard Strausburg, who Lichtel said would serve as principal while a replacement was sought, was listed solely as assistant principal.
Among other board action, Tanya Grenoble was hired as Mifflinburg Middle School assistant principal at a salary of $71,000 prorated for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The 7-2 vote included “no” votes by Tom Eberhart and Wendy McClintock.
Substitutes were approved for the remainder of the school year and included Annette Haines (aide), KateLynn Strickler (guest teacher) and Bronwen Anderson-Sanders (guest teacher).
Directors also approved leadership for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association including President Elect Art Levinowitz (Upper Dublin School District), Vice President David Hein (Parkland School District), Central At-large Julie Preston (Northern Tioga School District, Section 3 Advisor Ron Cole (Sayre Area School District), Insurance Trustees Kathy Swope (Lewisburg Area School District) and Mark Miller (Centennial School District).
Bethanne Zeigler (Shikellamy School District) was picked from a list of four candidates and was noted as a local favorite.
