HUGHESVILLE — Motorists who travel the intersection of Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township, Lycoming County, are advised that the traffic pattern will change this week.
On Wednesday the contractor, will begin work on the southbound lanes of Route 220.
Motorists can expect: Single lane conditions with flagging; traffic will utilize the Route 220 northbound lane; the truck detour will remain in place limiting vehicle length to 30-feet, using Routes 405 and 180; and Race Street will remain closed.
