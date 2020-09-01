HARRISBURG — PennDOT recently announced that in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents through Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The following products expiration dates will be extended effective immediately:
• Commercial learner’s permits scheduled to expire from Monday, March 16, through Sept. 30
• Commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from Monday March 16, through Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME) for individuals who are a Pennsylvania commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after Friday, March 6.
For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided as well as their hours of operation visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available at all times and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals.
Driver history services, changes of address driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters, ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee, driver license and photo ID duplicates are also available. Driver’s exams may be scheduled online and there are no additional fees for using online services.
PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.
