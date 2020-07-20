ELYSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) announced the cancelation of the 2020 Covered Bridge and Arts Festival, which was to have been held in early October at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Each year, the festival draws in close to 400 vendors and about 150,000 visitors from across the country. With respect to vendor and visitor travel plans for the multi-day event, it was imperative that a decision be made well in advance of the festival’s start.
“We struggled mightily in making this decision. Having a front-row-seat to the total upheaval within our industry provided us with a unique perspective that assures us we made the difficult, but correct, decision," CMVB board president Stephanie Severn said. "Our primary concern was preserving the safety of our attendees, vendors, local communities, and festival staff.”
“Knoebels has successfully provided a healthy and safe environment for amusement park guests,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. “However, hosting the festival would have provided a unique challenge with gatherings in the designated festival area. We respect the committee’s foresight that the atmosphere festivalgoers and vendors have come to expect could not be upheld this year.”
Each year, the festival’s overall economic impact to the region is $14.2 million.
The next edition of the festival is scheduled for Oct. 7-10, 2021.
