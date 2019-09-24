Editor’s note: Over the next several weeks, The Standard-Journal will feature the marching bands from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run. We begin the series with the marching Defenders.
TURBOTVILLE — When Taylor Rhodes first joined the Warrior Run High School Marching Band staff five years ago, the band consisted of just 16 members. Today, 45 students are members of the band.
Rhodes, the current band director, credits the growth of the band to Dawn Doll, who was the band director and passed away in February.
“She worked really, really hard to build the band up,” Rhodes said. “I hope to build upon what she started.”
While the band is now 45 members strong, Rhodes said it also has a lot of “strong players.”
“(Doll) worked really hard to make it a place that was fun to come for everyone,” Rhodes said. “That led to our success now.”
She also describes Doll as being “a really good mentor.”
“They way we learn drill is primarily hers,” Rhodes said.
The theme for this year’s marching band field show is “Scanning the Decades.”
“We, as in the staff, starting picking music in February,” Rhodes said. “I knew I wanted to do something with the decades... The decades theme was fun to me.”
Paige Hubbell, a senior who is the drum major this year, said the band started learning the show during band camp, held the last week of July.
After the camp, she said practices continued two times per week until the first day of school.
Now, the band practices for two hours each Wednesday, and holds a brief practice before each football game.
The show centers around a giant radio prop. Hubbell said the radio appears to scan to stations playing music from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Songs performed by the band during the show are “Hooked on a Feeling” from the 1970s, “Every Little Thing” from the 1980s and NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye,” representing the 1990s.
“The kids put a lot of work into their show,” Rhodes said. “We have to fit our show within the halftime. I like to keep my show at 10 (minutes).”
While all of the songs were released prior to the band members being born, Hubbell said students recognized some of the tunes. Like Rhodes, she also said band members have worked hard to put the field show together.
“I’m really proud of them,” Hubbell said. “’Bye, Bye, Bye,’ we’re still working on it, but it sounds really good.”
She said that was the most difficult song for students to learn, while “Hooked on a Feeling” was the easiest.
Hubbell and Rhodes expect the show will continue to improve throughout the football season.
“By the end of the season, we will be rocking it,” Rhodes said. “My hope is, when we play, people will stop and say ‘that’s a tune I grew up with.’”
In addition to learning the show, Hubbell had other lessons to learn while transitioning from a flute player to drum major.
“I had to learn how to conduct and learn to be a leader,” she said. “It was harder than I expected.”
In addition to the challenge of learning leadership skills, Hubbell said she has to focus to make sure she stays on count when conducting.
One of the band’s snare players has given Hubbell reassurance, telling her to look their way if she loses count so the snare player can help her get back on count.
In addition to the field show, the band participates in five to six parades throughout the year.
“I have to march backwards (in parades),” Hubbell said. “That’s one of the first things you learn.”
Rhodes said the band adapts its music to fit the theme of the parade. For example, patriotic music is played during summer parades which occur around Independence Day.
In addition to Hubbell, the marching band members are: Maddy Masser, Rachel Fillman, Kayla Eschbach, Chloe Bartusik, Laura Frontz, Nicole Hoover, Julia Musgrave, Avery McCormick, Elle Bowers, McKenna Dauberman, Brooke Johnson, Tessa Jones, Alena Shaffer, Jessica Wagner and Avery Soltesz, all color guard; Rachel Zimmerman, Ryan Mattox and Sara Gehrum, all clarinet; Alyssa Ellis, Kayleigh Bausinger, Dylan Laubach and Olivia Frey, all saxophone; Gabby Hoffman, horn; Zack Feerrar, Sarah Cotner, Kaitlyn Meule and Gavin Hormell, all trumpet; Caleb Long, baritone; Tony Vargo, tuba; Emma Ernst, Vinnie Emery, Chris Emery, Justin Zimmerman, Carter Temple, Kat Brady, Liam Boyer and Jacob Craig, all drum line; and Tyler Roberts, Tyler Cotner, Noah Burden and Damian Brown, all pit.
In addition to Rhodes, the band staff includes Assistant Director Ryan Czekaj and Color Guard Instructor Nancy Mathna.
