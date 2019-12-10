Dr. Olufunke Oladejo sees patients at SH Pediatrics, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, 700 High St., 9th Floor, Williamsport. She earned her medical degree from University of Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria, and her Master of Public Health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. She completed residencies in pediatric medicine with University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, and New York Medical College, New York.