Saturday, Feb. 15
• Indoor yard sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
• Lehigh Valley Zoo Comes To You, 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• 21st annual Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo brought to you by The Standard-Journa., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mifflinburg Intermediate School, 250 Mable St., Mifflinburg.
• Kindness Rocks, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 and up. ($)
• Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
Sunday, Feb. 16
• Breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, off of Route 642, between Milton and Danville. ($)
• 21st annual Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo brought to you by The Standard-Journal, Mifflinburg Intermediate School, 250 Mable St., Mifflinburg.
• Puppet dinner theater, 12:30 p.m., Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. (D)
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School library, Mahoning Street, Milton. First-person interpreter Jill Lawrence will present “Betsy Ross.”
Monday, Feb. 17
• Hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Paper Plate Snow Globes, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 and up. ($)
• Panera Bakers in Training, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Millmont West Union Lions Club Cash/Gift Card Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Empty Arms support group, 7 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-768-3200. (R)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Free bone density screen, 9 to 11 a.m., L&L Market Place, 55 Bickel Road, Middleburg.
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area February Lunch Forum, 11:30 a.m., LaPrimavera Restaurant, Route 45, Lewisburg. Superintendents Dr. Steven Skalka and Dan Lichtel will be the featured speakers.
• Exploring Club, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For children age 10 to 17. ($)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Seven Mountains Audubon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Robyn Graboski, of Centre Wildlife Care, will be the speaker. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Free blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For girls in grades three through five.
• Lucky Clovers 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Mifflinburg Penn State Extension Office, Mifflinburg. https://pa.4honline.com. (R)
Friday, Feb. 21
• Joint Legislative Breakfast, 7 a.m., Country Cupboard, Route 15, Lewisburg. Ryan Gleason, of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Great Lakes Regional Office, will be the featured speaker. www.centralpachamber.com/events. (R) ($)
• Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., hosted Central Pennsylvania Country Dance Association at the State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State College. For more information, call 814-880-0338 or visit cpcda.org.
