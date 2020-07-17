LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors did not pass a safety plan for the new school year Thursday night.
But they did hear from district parents with concerns.
They included Rebecca Hand, who sought assurance her children would receive the education they needed. Hand, with two Individual Education Plan (IEP) students, called for open-minded treatment for them by special education personnel.
Katrina Frantz had similar concerns and sought options for IEP students which were not income based. She also said IEP students could be further behind if online learning is broadly implemented again.
A question from an online participant concerned whether the current political climate would influence the school curriculum.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock replied if the question concerned the current justice movement, teachers were sensitive to it and that classrooms would be places of discussion. She expected guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
If the politics of mask wearing were the issue, Polinchock said the district would abide by the guidelines issued by the governor.
Polinchock read a statement which said teachers and staff had numerous questions about what would be required of them under a pandemic safety plan. She said there was a tentative plan to have early dismissal one day per week to clean school buildings. Families may also have the option of requesting an “e-learning” remote program for their student.
Whether a unified safety plan across all district could be put into place was also brought up. Polinchock said the exact nature and needs of each district were different, but in discussion at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) each participating district has found that they are facing many of the same challenges.
Polinchock stressed that reopening plans were subject to change at any time. If a shift to all-remote learning was made, she noted there has been more time to prepare than in the spring.
It was noted there could be a special board meeting called for adoption of a complete safety plan by school directors. The public would be alerted through the usual channels when a meeting is called.
Board President Jordan Fetzer said the comments received would be helpful in formulating a safe opening plan for district schools. Parents with specific questions were encouraged to contact the district and answers would be provided. Contacting building principals was also recommended.
Fetzer replied to a question about after-school programs on days of early dismissal. He said the district recognized the difficulty it could represent and was working toward an option.
The board passed a resolution which would permit online learning to count toward the 180 days required in a school year.
Directors tabled adoption of a parent/student handbook. Guidance from the state was soon expected for matters including what to do if a student gets ill in the midst of the pandemic. Transportation policies and accommodations for absences due to the virus were also pending.
Polinchock said the district athletic health and safety plan was revised to include the renewed mask order issued by the governor on Thursday. Director Erin Jablonski said the distancing requirements should be strengthened in view of the most recent guidelines. A health and safety plan for the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Band, similar to the athletic plan, was also approved.
All nine board members were present for the meeting. Directors John Rowe, Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Mary Brouse attended via Zoom. The Zoom meeting was filled to capacity of 100 participants, the limit set by license.
It was the first board meeting attended by Polinchock as superintendent, having been hired to start in the first month of the new fiscal year.
