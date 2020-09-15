HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed COVID-19 cases rose by 24 over a six-county area. Statewide, cases rose by 1,151, according to the Department of Health.
New confirmed cases rose by eight in Lycoming and Snyder counties, four in Union County, three in Northumberland County, and one in Columbia County. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
No new deaths were reported locally. Six new deaths were reported statewide, bringing total deaths since March to 7,785.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 751 cases (44 deaths)
• Columbia County, 807 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 560 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 415 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 189 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 140 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.