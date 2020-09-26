LEWISBURG — A local Republican Party official observed this week that interest in the 2020 campaign keeps growing.
"Interest on the ground is more than I think I have ever seen in any other election," said Carolyn Conner, Union County Republican Committee chair. "We thought it was very strong a month ago and it is just increasing."
Conner cited the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Supreme Court of the United States justice, as point which heightened the awareness of the campaign and presidential outcome. She said an increasing number of people were getting involved in an effort to reelect President Trump.
Heightened interest in the 2020 campaign notwithstanding, Conner said it still be a year unlike any other. Response to the coronavirus pandemic has brought change to a traditional campaign feature.
"We will not have a physical headquarters in Union County," Conner said. "However, our county committee men are distribution points and contact points for people who want to volunteers and for people who are looking for resources."
Lawn signs, flags and other campaign material have come from different sources. Some are also distributed at a stand in the Lewisburg Farmer's Market.
"Every Wednesday, we walk in here with 125 Trump signs," said Mike Goldman, a volunteer at the stand. "Every Wednesday by 11:30 (a.m.) they are gone."
David Pray said he's spoken with new Trump supporters, including members of religious sects not known for voting. He offered to drive the new voters, also not known for driving, to polling places.
"They don't want to lose their cows (with) the Green New Deal," said Pray while visiting the stand. "They don't want to lose their tractors or combines."
Darren Dershem, who also volunteered, agreed enthusiasm was running high.
Conner added that the committee purchased campaign signs which were distributed early on. Those signs have long been distributed but the committee still has flags and hats available for donations.
"The (signs) you see on the ground now and the ones we are distributing are provided by Trump Victory," Conner said. "You see all kinds of styles of signs and flags. Many people are purchasing things on Amazon."
Some supporters have come up with small businesses to supply material, but Conner added that material purchased from Trump Victory would actually support the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.