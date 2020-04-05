HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will host a telephone town hall discussion next week to provide an update on the coronavirus response.
Yaw will take questions at 11:20 a.m. Monday. Other guests on the call include:
· Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director, Infectious Disease; and chairman, Infection Prevention and Control UPMC Susquehanna
· Jason Fink, president and CEO Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce
· Eric Kratz, executive director PA Senate Labor and Industry Committee
“Over the past few weeks, my office has worked to address hundreds of questions and concerns raised by our neighbors across the region about this pandemic and the tough economic impact it has had on our working families and small businesses,” Yaw said. “I hope this telephone town hall will serve as an opportunity to answer questions and provide clear and concise information.”
The event comes on the heels of a statewide stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine through April 30, and days after a recommendation that residents wear face coverings when in public.
The telephone town hall format allows community residents to participate in the discussion without the need to travel throughout the region. Participants may ask questions or simply remain on their phone line to listen to the conversation. Residents can sign up for the event in advance by visiting Yaw’s website at www.senatorgeneyaw.com, or by calling 877-229-8493, and enter PIN 111880.
The event will also feature a live audio stream that allows smartphone, tablet and computer users to listen in and submit questions for the panelists online. A link to the live audio stream is available at https://www.senatorgeneyaw.com/tele-town-hall/.
