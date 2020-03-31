WEST MILTON — With unemployment rates soaring in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a West Milton church has stepped up its efforts to provide food items to community members in need.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo said this marks the third year St. Paul's United Church of Christ in West Milton has been distributing items from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to those in need.
"We do it once a month, on the second Thursday," explained.
When the pandemic broke, and businesses across the area were mandated to shut down, he said the food bank called and asked if the church could handle a second monthly food distribution.
Hogan-Palazzo said it was important for the church to step up and meet the need.
"We are very blessed that we are called to do this," he said.
On Tuesday, 13 volunteers from the church gathered to prepare and distribute items from the food bank to 100 families in need.
On an average distribution date, Hogan-Palazzo said food items are distributed to 65 to 70 families.
"The church is certainly not within these walls," he said. "It's a part of the community."
The volunteers assisting with Tuesday's distribution were practicing proper social distancing, standing at least six feet apart from one another.
All volunteers also wore plastic gloves, with some even wearing masks while helping to sort and distribute the items.
Hogan-Palazzo noted that volunteers were also placing the food items in the backs of vehicles, so those receiving the items did not have to step out of their automobiles.
Food items distributed on Tuesday included ham, fish sticks, salad, apples, oranges, cabbage, dried beans and rice.
The next distribution of food items to those in need will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the church, 433 High St., West Milton.
Anyone in need and wishing to receiving food items during the distribution should contact the church at 570-568-1433 to pre-register.
While ministries of the church are continuing in the midst of the pandemic, in-person Sunday services are temporarily on hiatus. Hogan-Palazzo noted that the church is continuing to hold worship services via Facebook live.
"We have a large online presence," he said. "We were already doing Facebook live services (before the pandemic)."
Prior to the pandemic, he said an average of 250 people would watch services from the church by Facebook Live.
"Last week, we were over 860 (Facebook Live viewers)," he said.
The services are held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.