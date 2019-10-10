MILTON — To cap off Fire Prevention Week, the Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company will be opening its doors to the community.
An open house will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the department, located along Elementary School Road.
"It's Fire Prevention Week so we are ending the week with an open house," department President Jason Swallow said. "It's an opportunity for residents to come in, look at our equipment."
Food, children's games and demonstrations on how to use fire extinguishers will be among the various activities presented during the event.
"We will have the guys demonstrating how we cut a car, with the jaws of life," Swallow said. "We will have a smoke-filled room. We will use a fog machine. Kids will be able to experience what it's like to craw around in a fire, in a smokey room."
He said the open house will be "truly educational."
"It's to increase awareness of fire prevention and how to handle yourself in the event of a fire," Swallow said. "We are opening our doors to the residents of our community, neighboring communities. They can pick up some tips, learn something.
Information on volunteering with the department will also be available. Swallow said volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and individuals to help with administrative work are always needed.
