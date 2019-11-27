LEWISBURG — “Shop small” has become a rallying cry for support of small business, not only during the holiday season but all year long.
It starts with Small Business Saturday, said Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center Bucknell University director.
Stumbris said the call for people to shop at small businesses was supported by hashtags linked through the SBDC Facebook page and newsletter (#shopsmall, #SmallBizSat). Stories and highlights of small businesses and organizations involved in promoting small business can be found via the links.
Stumbris said 2019 was the 10th year American Express has partnered with organizations nationwide to promote small businesses and downtowns. He observed the last 10 years has helped motivate consumers.
“Small businesses certainly face challenges and great competition from the ease of shopping online,” Stumbris said. “Equally important in our (view) is to get up, get out (and) see your community.”
Stumbris estimated that nearly 70% of money spent at a local, small business stays in the local economy rather than flowing to a distant corporate headquarters or shareholders.
“That money that is spent in your local downtown goes into the pockets (and) feeds, clothes and educates the families of business owners who are your neighbors,” he added. “American Express did a robust survey of that in 2018. They surveyed thousands of consumers across the country and found that an average of two-thirds of every dollar stays in the community.”
The survey also noted that 96% of consumers polled said Small Business Saturday inspired them to seek out small businesses or restaurants they would not otherwise try. Of those who shopped locally on Small Business Saturday, 40% also said they would shop with a small retailer online during so-called Cyber Monday.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said 5,000 Downtown Lewisburg Shopping Passes were printed and have been handed out since the Stroll Through the Arts. Pass holders may take 15% off one item at each of the 44 businesses listed (Friday and Saturday only, exclusions may apply).
Otherwise, Ruby said many businesses are offering their own specials as well. The Mercantile will be offering a local tote, with a drawn image of their Lewisburg storefront. Proceeds will go toward the LDP.
Jody Horn, Faustina’s Gallery owner, said Small Business Saturday at the gallery would be highlighted by the opening of a show of original work by well-known regional artists. The roster included Diane Hollis, David Seybold, Joanne Landis, Roger Shipley, Susan Nicholas-Gephart, Mike Brouse and Alice Kelsey. Their artwork would be up through Christmas.
