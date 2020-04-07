HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,579 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, plus 78 new deaths brining the statewide total number of reported cases to 14,559 and 240 deaths.
Locally, Columbia County has its first reported death. Cases there are up to 42. Cases were also up in Northumberland County, to 22. Lycoming County reported 12 cases, Montour 27, Snyder nine and Union 7.
There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• 7% are aged 19-24;
• Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
• Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
