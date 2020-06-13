Churches ready to resume in-person services

MILTON — For the first time in approximately three months, multiple churches across upper Northumberland County will be holding in-person worship services on Sunday.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, said with Northumberland County switching to the green phase of coronavirus recovery, Sunday will mark his church’s first in-person service since the onset of the pandemic in March. The service will begin at 10:15 a.m.
“I’m very excited,” Shirk said. “There’s nothing like having fellowship face to face. It makes a whole different dynamic.”
His church has been holding online services since March, with Shirk also delivering a daily devotional via social media.
“Everyone in church is anxious to get back together and worship in person,” Shirk said. “We have a whole range of protocols, encouraging the use of masks, social distancing, no physical contact, stay 6-feet apart.”
One major change for his congregation will be the absence of congregational singing.
“Singing has been proven to be able to spread a virus 25 feet,” Shirk said. “We will have some solo singers... and of course a pianist.”
At this point, he is not sure when congregational singing will again become part of the services.
“We will be back singing,” Shirk said. “Some churches are breaking the rules and singing.”
He also noted that the church sanctuary is “pretty big” and will be able to accommodate proper social distancing protocols.
Shirk said Sunday services will continue to be recorded and posted online for those unable to attend in person. He expects that practice to continue “forever and ever amen.”
“Everybody that I’ve talked to in the business have been convinced of the increased outreach potential (of posting services online),” he said. “We’ve posted audio of our services for years, but not video.”
Shirk also noted that all hymnals and Bibles have been taken out of the church sanctuary. All items needed for the service will be projected for those in attendance to view.
“A little concern that I have is worship will be different,” Shirk said. “It will not have the same emotional feel... I think there’s going to be an adjustment. People have to be patient... We have to protect our people, especially those who are vulnerable.”
In-person weekend masses have been conducted by the St. Joseph Catholic Church over the past month at the church’s parish center. The masses — held at 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays — will continue to be held at the center.
Father John Hoke said the center will continue to be used for the weekend masses as seats must be sanitized after each service, and the area is larger than the church and can better accommodate proper social distancing.
Among the changes this week, Hoke said there will be no restrictions on the number of people who can attend mass.
“I am able to give communion out during mass,” Hoke added. “Before, we had to wait for mass to be over and then I would give them communion.”
The church has also resumed holding daily weekday masses at the church on Broadway. Approximately 15 people attend the weekday masses, which begin at 9 a.m.
“They stay in their pews, we do bring them communion,” Hoke explained. “We do a cleaning of the pew area, where we have mass.”
With the change to green status, Hoke said he will now be able to visit home-bound congregation members, while practicing proper protocols.
