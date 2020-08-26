SCRANTON – United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Tuesday the arrest of Sawsan Hadidi, a 39-year old woman formerly of Danville.
U.S. Marshals arrested Hadidi and recovered two children around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of West Dempster Street, Niles, Ill.
On May 29, court officials in Northumberland County removed Hadidi’s two children from her custody. On June 11, court officials returned the children to her under conditions – including that they reside in a home in Riverside, Northumberland County. On June 12, Hadidi allegedly fled with the children and never returned. On June 16, the Riverside Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Hadidi with interference with child custody. They also requested that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) assist in her arrest and the recovery of the children.
The arrest and recoveries occurred without incident. Hadidi was turned over to officials in Cook County, Ill., for arraignment. Pennsylvania officials are coordinating with Illinois authorities for the return of the children, marshals noted in a press release.
