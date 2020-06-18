MILTON — As Tom Gold used a hose to spray water on raised-bed gardens located along the front of the Milton Moose Family Center’s parking lot, he noted the importance of not getting the leaves of the tomato plants growing in the gardens wet.
“I don’t want to get water on the leaves,” he said. “If you’ve got a bad tomato (plant) and (water) gets on the leaves, it will spread (disease) to the other plants.”
Gold serves as the gardener for The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
TIME Executive Director George Venios said the organization expanded its gardening program this year.
Last year, Gold tended to 10 raised-bed gardens located along the rear of the Moose parking lot. This year, four additional raised-bed gardens were added. They have been dubbed Chef’s Victory Gardens.
“This is part of a Conagra Brands Foundation grant,” Venios explained. “We want to use it as an educational tool. In the fall, we will be doing canning classes.”
According to Venios, those classes will be led by the Penn State Extension and will use the produce being grown by Gold this summer in the gardens.
In addition to the tomatoes, Gold is tending to onions, a variety of peppers, oregano and basal which are growing in the gardens.
“I come down here and water (the plants), as long as we don’t have rain, about every two days,” Gold said.
Much of the produce will be ready to be harvested in August and or September.
“The tomatoes will be coming off way before that, some of them,” Gold noted.
A retired plumber by trade, Gold worked with Venios to install piping in order to have access to water in close proximity to the raised-bed gardens.
“This is a lot of work, but I enjoy it,” Gold said. “I also have a big garden at my house.”
He noted that he does not use any sprays or insecticides on the plants he grows.
“Everything is clean grown,” Gold said. “(Sprays and insecticides) get into the vegetable, eventually, we eat it.”
Venios noted that some of the tomato plants were acquired through an event TIME held in May, in which 1,200 free tomato plants were given away in Milton.
The organization also gave away 1,200 tomato plants in Shamokin.
Venios is still hearing from community members who were thankful to receive those plants.
“A lot of people planted gardens for the first time this year,” he said.
In addition to acquiring tomato plants for Chef’s Victory Gardens through the giveaway, Gold also purchased some plants to be grown in the raised-bed gardens.
Sugar-bomb cherry tomato plants which are currently growing have sprouted from seeds Gold planted from other tomatoes he purchased at the supermarket.
Gold started growing the oregano plants at his home over the winter, and in the spring transferred the plants to the raised-bed gardens.
For more information on TIME, log onto visitmiltonpa.org.
