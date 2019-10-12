MIFFLINBURG — Despite having three key players out of the lineup with injuries, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler made no excuses for the way his team played against Montoursville on Friday.
Regardless, Mifflinburg was out-manned and out-gunned against undefeated Montoursville, which made several big plays to pull away for a 38-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win at Wildcats Stadium.
“Montoursville handled us. That’s the bottom line,” said Dressler. “They did what they wanted, when they wanted. Our offense couldn’t stay on the field long enough to keep our defense off the field, and we just couldn’t put enough of a drive together to get the goose egg off the scoreboard.
“But, we got to move forward,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
However, without quarterback/safety Gary DeGroat Jr., running back/linebacker Ethan Hoy and wide receiver/safety Rylee Stahl in the lineup, Mifflinburg (4-4, 2-3 HAC-II) couldn’t keep up against a talented Montoursville (8-0, 5-0) team.
The first series of the game epitomized the kind of night the Warriors would have against the Wildcats.
Starting from the Mifflinburg 11, Montoursville marched down the field in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Logan Ott’s seven-yard run with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter.
After a 3-and-out by the Wildcats, the Warriors scored on their next series by getting a one-yard run from Cologero Signor to increase their lead to 14-0.
Montoursville’s series began at the Mifflinburg 46 when Rocco Pulizzi fumbled the ball after an 11-yard carry, but Jaxon Dalena scooped up the pigskin at the 35 and raced all the way down to the Wildcats’ 19. Then an 18-yard carry by Pulizzi set up Signor’s touchdown run.
“At the end of the day, especially when you’re talking about small schools and stuff, missing guys absolutely has a big impact,” said Dressler. “I’m not going to deny that whatsoever, but I’m also not going to make excuses. I expected more (from my players) in areas, and I didn’t see it tonight. So, it’s frustrating a little bit — all of us are — from some angles.”
The Wildcats also have a penchant for the big play, and they showcased that ability in the second quarter.
First, a 52-yard touchdown run by Ott capped a three-play drive that lasted just 1:22 to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead. Then after a 4-and-out by Mifflinburg, Montoursville got a 57-yard touchdown run from Dylan Moll to increase the lead to 28-0 with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Lastly, Montoursville quarterback Hunter Shearer threw a 76-yard strike to Dalena 1:22 later to make the score 35-0.
“They did (gash us). We had some flat feet out here on the field, and we weren’t aggressive in the first half at all, and it showed obviously with those big plays — in the air or on the ground,” said Dressler. “So, we challenged the guys at halftime to step up the aggression and be more physical, because this wasn’t our best game from the physical standpoint.”
The second half was a much different story for Mifflinburg as it limited Montoursville to just three points on a 40-yard field goal by Ian Plankenhorn in the third quarter.
But, with two games remaining in the regular season and the imminent return of the three aforementioned injured players, Mifflinburg still has a lot of football left to play.
Next up for the team is an away game at Central Mountain next Friday. After that, Mifflinburg hosts Lewisburg in the Little Brown Jug game on Oct. 25.
“We have two more weeks here, and we got to keep moving forward. We need to keep working in getting everybody healthy, get back into a rhythm and get the focus back on where it needs to be and hopefully set ourselves up to be in good shape for some life after week 10,” said Dressler.
“The thing is, yeah we’re disappointed with the way the game went (Friday), but the season is far from over. We got to keep focused on what we can do moving forward, build on that and get back in the groove and get back to it.”
Montoursville 38, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Montoursville (8-0) 14 21 3 0 — 38 Mifflinburg (4-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
Mont-Logan Ott 7 run (Ian Plankenhorn kick), 3:52. Mont-Cologero Signor 1 run (Plankenhorn kick), 2:13.
Second quarter
Mont-Ott 52 run (Colin Gorini kick), 8:07. Mont-Dylan Moll 57 run (Gorini kick), 6:45. Mont-Jaxon Dalena 76 pass from Hunter Shearer (Gorini kick), 5:23.
Third quarter
Mont-FG, Plankenhorn 40, 6:10.
Team Statistics MONT MIFF
First downs 14 5 Rushes-yards 25-242 24-44 Passing-yards 159 76 Passes-att.-comp. 10-15-0 6-17-0 Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 4-35 3-30
Individual StatisticsRushing: Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi, 12-81; Moll, 2-71, TD; Ott, 3-63, 2 TD; Shearer, 2-15; Dalena, 1-16; Signor, 1-1, TD; James Batkowski, 3-(-1); Maddix Dalena, 3-(-4). Mifflinburg:
Mason Breed, 13-33; Jacob Reitz, 5-6; Andrew Diehl, 3-2; Logan Lloyd, 2-0; LJ Simpson, 1-3.
Passing: Montoursville: Shearer, 8-10-0-145, TD; M. Dalena, 2-5-0-14. Mifflinburg:
Reitz, 6-17-0-76.
Receiving: Montoursville: J. Dalena, 4-102, TD; Moll, 2-29; Pulizzi, 1-15; Dillon Young, 1-12; Signor, 1-2; Mike Kinsey, 1-(-1). Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 30-46; Lloyd, 2-13; Jarrett Miller, 1-17.
