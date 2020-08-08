MILTON — Ron Keiser is being remembered for his decades of service to the community, both as a volunteer with the Milton Fire Department and as member of Milton Borough Council.
Keiser passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 78.
For years, many could identify Keiser as the man wearing a green vest, and stationed at the intersection of Broadway and Turbot Avenue whenever the Milton Fire Department was dispatched to an emergency call.
In an article published Sept. 1, 2018, in The Standard-Journal, Keiser said in 1961 he joined what was at the time known as the Independent Fire Company in Milton.
A couple of years into his volunteer service, as Keiser was learning to be a pump operator with the fire department, he found out there was a need for individuals to serve as fire police. He volunteered as a fire police officer in Milton until retiring in 2018.
In a 2015 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, Keiser said he often positioned himself at the intersection of Broadway and Turbot Avenue in order to direct traffic as the fire apparatus responded to calls.
“In the winter, the hill (at the intersection) gets a little on the icy side,” Keiser said. “The ladder truck will need a little extra space to get around the corner (onto Broadway).”
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Deer said Keiser was a dedicated volunteer.
“We always knew Ron was going to be at the intersection of Turbot and Broadway,” Derr said. “Coming up through the ranks and being a line officer, I would always smile. I knew Ron was going to be there, night or day, snow or rain.”
While dedicated to volunteering with the department, Keiser was also personable.
“Ron just had a different kind of persona about himself,” Derr said. “He was happy and joyful, always brought laughter to the fire department... He was definitely well known in town.”
Keiser was honored for volunteer with the department for 57 years and as a fire police officer for 55 years.
“It means a lot to the department to have a dedicated volunteer like that,” Derr said. “He gave a lot of time up to the department, to volunteer. He did it until he just couldn’t do it anymore, physically.
“He was a cherished member and we appreciated everything he did.”
In addition to his service with the fire department, Keiser served as a member of Milton Borough Council from January 2014 through March 2019.
Milton Mayor Ed Nelson said Keiser came onto council after attending meetings for years due to his interest in serving as a council member.
“Everybody knew Ron, if not by name, by sight, by reputation,” Nelson said. “I’ve known Ron for quite a few years. He was just a good person. I was privileged to know Ron.”
Linda Meckley, a member of Milton Borough Council, described Keiser as being “a true people person.”
“His passion was to see people happy and enjoying life,” Meckley said. “He was always there with a smile, a hug or a joke to bring joy to anyone who needed it.”
She added that he had the “heart of a servant” and was always ready to serve in the community, with the fire department, his church or his family and friends.
“He was a good friend,” Meckley said. “I know he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”
Nelson regularly kept in touch with Keiser.
“We talked at least once, twice a week since he went into the nursing home,” Nelson said. “Ronnie Keiser was a very devoted person toward helping the community... He continued that type of service until he got sick.”
Keiser was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, where he served as a greeter.
He retired from R.U. Troutman and Sons, and worked as Weis Markets, Milton, in his retirement.
In keeping with Keiser’s wishes, there will be no services.
