MILTON — A Milton man who volunteered with the American Red Cross decades ago in Philadelphia recently started serving again with the organization.
“I got involved with the Red Cross in the late ‘80s, in Philadelphia,” said John Huttick, who is retired and works part-time for the HandUP Foundation.
In Philadelphia, Huttick generally responded to assist those devastated by the loss of a home due to a fire.
He moved to Milton about one year ago, after living in Florida. Remembering the passion he had for volunteer service in the 1980s, Huttick signed on in October to again volunteer with the American Red Cross.
Like with his time in Philadelphia, Huttick responds to assist those impacted by house fires.
“We assist anybody who’s in need,” he said. “We’re there to get them on their feet.”
In addition to volunteering with the organization by helping the victims of local house fires, Huttick also completed the virtual training necessary to respond to natural disasters across the United States.
Huttick’s first national deployment occurred in early June.
“I was called on the fourth of June to be deployed on the fifth,” he said. “From here, along with about 100 other people, we went to assist others in Louisiana.”
Huttick said volunteers were deployed to Louisiana as Tropical Storm Cristobal was bearing down on the region. He was the only volunteer deployed from Milton or surrounding areas.
“My role was to be the logistics and staffing lead,” Huttick said. “We were to go to a shelter and open it up, assist anyone in need.”
Since the area was not too hard hit by the storm, Huttick spent just six days there. The average Red Cross deployment lasts two weeks.
Some volunteers in the group Huttick was with were dispersed to other areas of the country impacted by flooding from the tropical storm.
While some residents who experienced flooding in Louisiana from the tropical storm did receive cleanup kits from the American Red Cross, Huttick said the work needed to be done by volunteers was minimal. However, the time spent there was valuable.
“I was with a bunch of other people who were in to helping other people,” he said. “We did a lot of training and exercises.”
Training exercises included practicing opening a shelter in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic, Huttick said the Red Cross was prepared to open shelters which would isolate families who feared potentially being exposed to the virus by others in the shelters.
Precautions also had to be taken by the Red Cross volunteers.
“We all had to wear masks at all times,” Huttick said. “We practiced social distancing.”
He also noted that Red Cross volunteers can train throughout the year in order to be prepared to respond.
“It’s continuous training,” Huttick said. “It’s online training, they give virtual training.”
He is prepared to respond at a moment’s notice when a disaster strikes.
“I’m ready to go,” Huttick said.
For information on volunteering with the Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.