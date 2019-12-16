LEWISBURG — Thanks to the effort of several students, and the work of the Lewisburg Alumni Association, the names and faces of Lewisburg graduates who fell in service to their country are recognized in the Lewisburg Area High School.
The Wall of Honor is a project that has been about a year in the making. Alumni Association President Bob Brouse saw something similar in another school district and thought the idea would be good for Lewisburg.
Students took it from there. Sarah Mahoney, Catie Jacobson and Suzie Vo are student members of the alumni board. The Wall of Honor can be seen inside the main entrance to the high school.
“We wanted to have a way to honor Lewisburg alumni who were killed while serving the country,” said Mahoney. “This is something students can see, and read when they pass.”
Each man has a plaque that features a picture and a description of their service. A special recognition of Medal of Honor winner George Ramer is also featured. Ramer, a Marine, was killed in action in 1951 in Korea.
Others recognized on the Wall of Honor: Fred K. Getz, Class of 1940, killed in 1945 in Germany during World War II; Paul D. Winter, Class of 1939, killed in 1945 in the Pacific during World War II; John R. Maurer, Class of 1942, killed in 1944 in France during World War II; Norman E. Fine Jr., Class of 1964, killed in 1968 in Qung Nqai, South Vietnam, Vietnam War; Paul F. Moyer, Class of 1933, killed in 1944 on a ship en route to the Philippines during World War II; William J. Keefer, Class of 1939, killed in German during World War II; Nathaniel P. Delemarre, Class of 1987, killed in Afghanistan; William W. Sanns, Class of 1939, killed in Romania during World War II; Alan D. Gardner, Class of 1957, killed in 1970 in Kontam Province, South Vietnam, Vietnam War; James P. Henning, who taught at Lewisburg from 1938-1941, killed in Italy during World War II; Erik Kirkland, Class of 1985, killed in 1996 at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Donnal L. Ritter, Class of 1940, killed in 1944 in the Philippines.
Students from SUN Area Technical School, New Berlin, crafted the Wall of Honor tribute. Hope Doswell and RJ Simon, both of Shikellamy High School, crafted the tribute, which features the military insignia of each branch along with a tribute to Lewisburg alumni killed in service to the country. The students worked under Bryan Seward, a Lewisburg graduate, a wood, design and technology instruction at SUN.
The inscription reads, “A tribute to the hallowed memory of Lewisburg Area High School Alumni who gave their lives in service to our country.”
“We put a lot of love into this project,” said Doswell.
Another project being undertaken by the alumni association along with Lewisburg students is the compiling of names of all Lewisburg alumni who have served in the military.
“It’s a lot of work, with a lot of help from a lot of people,” said Mahoney.
Anyone that knows of someone that should be added can contact Brouse at brousejr58@dejazzd.com.
