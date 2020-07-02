EXCHANGE — Motorists who travel Route 44 in Anthony Township, Montour County, are advised a paving project is set to begin Monday, July 6.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will begin paving along Route 44 starting at the Columbia/Montour County line and will continue to the intersection of Routes 44 and 54.
Motorists should expect alternating single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.
Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 21, weather permitting.
