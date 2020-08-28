MILTON — Penn Valley Shows, and other businesses which rely on attendance at carnivals or fairs, has found 2020 to be a most difficult year.
But mini-fairs like the one which will continue today at Southgate Plaza, Route 405, Milton, will help keep resourceful vendors afloat and give fans of carnivals a taste of what they’ve been missing. Penn Valley Shows is also doing what they can to help out the host during the slow times.
“We have 20 rides sitting. Most of our game lineup is sitting,” said Christina Benner, Penn Valley Shows owner. “We have a total of 15 (games) I would say. I think there are three at the Milton location.”
With the season basically cancelled, Benner said they’ve kept some booths going at their Middleburg area house for “drive-up” food service.
Meantime, they’ve found opportunities as an attraction for places similarly hurt by the COVID-19 shutdown and the economic slowdown which has followed.
“We’ve been finding organizations that are also in financial trouble,” Benner said. “It helps us and it helps them. We give them a percentage.”
Southgate Plaza offered the space to Penn Valley Shows and will receive a percentage. Three food stands as well as three game locations were set up and attracted appreciative patrons.
“Last week we were in Sunbury for the East End Fire Company,” Benner added. “The fire company is having financial trouble. They did very well.”
Safety measures are in place, Benner noted, as the entire family is wearing face masks and sanitizers are plentiful. Ducks for the children’s duck pond, for example, are sanitized after every time they are touched.
Carnival food, a favorite of many attendees, is packaged to go. Benner, who works with husband Kerry as well as children Chase, Alycia and Chance, said phone orders were difficult because of the long lines which may result.
