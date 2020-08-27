HARRISBURG — Local confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed a bit Thursday, based on data released by the state Department of Health. Statwide, cases increased by 620, bringing the total since March to 131,156 cases.
Columbia County, due to a spike in cases at Bloomsburg University, added 15 new confirmed cases. Nine new confirmed cases were added in Northumberland County. Four new confirmed cases were added in Lycoming County.
No new cases were added in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.
No new deaths were reported locally. The state reported 11 new deaths bringing the total since March to 7,635.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 604 cases (31 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 475 cases (22 deaths)
• Columbia County, 531 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 341 cases (4 deaths)
• Snyder County, 127 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 110 cases (4 deaths)
