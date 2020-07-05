MIDDLEBURG, Va. — Elena Barrick, of Lewisburg, was among 36 students from four countries, eight states, and the District of Columbia to graduate from Foxcroft School on May 29.
Barrick received Foxcroft’s Good Hands Riding Award for demonstrating an educated feel and understanding of her horse both physically and mentally. She also participated in the School’s Exceptional Proficiency riding program and served as Captain of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) team.
She was an active leader outside the ring as well, serving as a dorm prefect, head of the Next Chapter book club, captain of the softball team, and mascot for the hound spirit team.
She is the daughter of Kelly Barrick and Brett Barrick, both of Lewisburg, and will attend the College of Charleston in the fall.
