Preserve to stay open in spite of lost tax revenue

WASHINGTONVILLE — The director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is confident all of the entity's parks — including the Montour Preserve — will stay open, in spite of a projected shortfall in a hotel tax the organization is starting to receive this year.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt announced in October that the Montour Couonty Commissioners approved increasing the county's hotel room tax from 3% to 5%.
Stoudt explained that 60% of the revenue generated by the hotel tax is allocated to the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB), while 40% goes to the Montour County Commissioners Tourism Fund.
With the increase, which was effective Jan. 1, Stoudt said CMVB would allocate the additional 2% in revenue generated from the tax to MARC.
On Tuesday, he said MARC's 2020 budget was previously balanced at $275,800.
"Of that, $100,000 was budgeted to be (revenue from) the Montour County hotel tax," Stoudt said. "As of (Monday) night, I've been told to expect $35,000 (from the tax)."
He said the decline in expected revenue is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Nobody is staying in hotels," Stoudt said. "Unfortunately, the world has fundamentally changed for the foreseeable future... It is going to be a very slow, painful return."
During a Monday MARC meeting, Stoudt said he told the organization's board he will be presenting a revised budget which shows a 19.4% cut in spending.
"There is zero chance of the Montour Preserve or any of our other parks or trails closing," Stoudt stressed. "Planned maintenance and planned upgrades that we had in the works has been taken off the table."
He said routine maintenance will continue, at a level to keep the facility "safe enough and usable enough."
"There is no scenario that I can envision that we will have to close the preserve," Stoudt said. "People may find things less well maintained than we would like it to be. The main thing is to keep the park and trails open."
In addition to the hotel tax being less than expected, Stoudt said MARC will be losing revenue from cancelations to pavilion rentals, as well as the cancelation of June's Montour 24 Endurance Runs and October's Chilli Challenge.
In addition to the Montour Preserve, MARC also manages the Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park and the North Branch Canal Trail.
Stoudt noted the preserve's visitor center has been closed since March and will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The preserve has experienced a sharp increase in use since the start of the pandemic.
"In mid March, we had also made the decision to close the restrooms," Stoudt said. "We were following the leads of the state parks and the state forests."
However, as usage of the preserve started to increase MARC reevaluated the decision to close the restrooms.
The restrooms were subsequently reopened, with instructions on usage posted at the door. Only one person is permitted inside the restrooms at a time, with those using the facilities advised to use their heels to open stall doors.
"Since we reopened the restrooms in early April, we have had no incidents," Stoudt said. "To the contrary, people have gone out of their way to keep the restrooms open... People using the site have also been very good about social distancing."
