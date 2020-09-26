WATSONTOWN — When it comes to recreational running, training is a must. Weekend warriors spend hours each week training to ensure a good finish and fend off potential injuries.
There are those, though, who go above and beyond that which most weekend warriors are accustomed to. They are ultramarathoners.
"It's a crazy addiction," said Laura Moore, of Watsontown. "You get to a point where you realize where your body can get to, and you find out, what else can you stand? It hurts like hell when you do it, but when you finish it's the best feeling ever."
Moore, 33, recently took first place in the women's race at the Boulder 100K (62-plus miles) at Hickory Run State Park. She finished sixth overall in 12:40.48.
A Warrior Run graduate (2005), Moore competed in track and field and competed one season with the cross country team. She admitted distance running wasn't her cup of tea.
"I tried to avoid distance running at all cost," said Moore, with a laugh. "I did triple jump, and one year of cross country."
She got serious about her running just three years ago.
"I just felt super lazy and had to get into shape," said said. "I was once in shape, but with working, a child... I needed something else in my life."
Running soon filled that void, and the miles compounded. She completed her first 5K, but wasn't content with 3.1 miles.
"I immediately jumped to half marathons (13.1 miles)," said Moore.
She traveled to Washington D.C. for a half marathon and completed three before taking on her first full marathon (26.2 miles) in 2018 in New York. Moore completed the Wineglass Marathon in Corning, N.Y., in 3:59.34. In 2019, she completed the Rock 'N Roll Marathon, Seattle, Wash., in 4:23.08.
"The next day, my boyfriend and I hiked up Mount Ranier, probably an eight-mile hike," she said, noting they started at a point up the mountain, but didn't complete the ascent.
With 5Ks, half marathons and marathons under her belt, she set her sights even higher, or longer — ultramathons. Anything over the 26.2 miles of a marathon is considered an "ultra" and Moore wasted no time getting her first even under her belt.
"I did the Water Gap 50K last September," she said.
Moore trains with Eric Kosik, and routinely runs in groups. Training for such long-distance events requires serious commitment, and a balancing act of sorts.
"I do a lot of running, lot of stretching," said Moore. "I do some strength training to be well rounded. There were a lot of 50-mile-plus weekends and some back-to-back marathons on the weekends."
She balanced her time training so as to maximize time with her son, Jamison, who is 5.
"I try to bring my son to as many events as I can," said Moore. "I like to show him that being a full-time mom with a full-time job, I can still prioritize exercise and staying healthy. I want him to see that if you put in the hard work, good things pay off."
Her single-longest training run heading into the Boulder Field 100K was 30 miles. A typical weekend, she noted, would include training runs of 20 to 25 miles on a Saturday with another 12 to 18 miles on Sunday.
She admitted much of her training regimen is motivated by a desire to eat. She loves food and is noted by co-workers for her constant eating throughout the day.
"When I'm not really close to a race, I eat whatever I want," she said. "I try to get in a lot of water and I normally eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. As a race gets closer, I limit alcohol, coffee, an up my water intake."
Events such as the Boulder Field 100K appeals to Moore because it is a trail race, and off the hard surfaces of roadways.
"I like trails, the woods, the elevation gains," she said.
Moore, who is employed as a physicians assistant with Geisinger Medical System, said she plans to continue running as long as she can.
"I basically run because I really like food," she said with a laugh.
Her next event? On Nov. 1, she plans to take part in the Slate Run 25K, which traverses rugged mountainous terrain in Tiadaghton State Forest, Lycoming County, and includes sections of the Black Forest Trail.
