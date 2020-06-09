MILTON — It is now more important than ever to support the global effort to eradicate wild polio, according to Rotary District 7360’s Polio Plus chairperson.
Jeff Coup, of Milton, became involved with Rotary’s Polio Plus campaign when it was launched in 1985, and has continued his involvement since then.
“We originally thought it would be a five-year campaign,” Coup said, of Rotary’s efforts to raise funds to provide polio vaccinations across the globe. “Polio ended up being a much bigger enemy than we realized.”
He said polio is considered endemic in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. It’s been nearly three years since no new cases of wild polio have been diagnosed in Nigeria, meaning the disease will soon be considered eradicated there.
“There are several other countries, like India… where they are carrying out immunization days to make sure (polio) doesn’t resurface,” Coup said.
However, Coup said programs which have been working to provide the polio vaccination have been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They are all working on the coronavirus through Rotary, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the local countries themselves,” he said. “Instead of… getting out to remote villages and doing (polio) immunization days, they are tracking new cases of coronavirus, following up on all people that have been in contact with those new cases.”
In the field, Coup said an oral polio vaccination is typically administered. However, he noted that children who have received the oral polio vaccination can pass it back into the environment through natural processes.
“Every now and then, when the weakened polio virus is introduced by waste into the environment, it will mutate into a form and develop into a vaccine-derived polio virus. When that happens, young people who have not been properly vaccinated will develop polio.”
This can be prevented, Coup said, by giving individuals an injectable vaccination.
“That’s more expensive to produce and distribute,” he said. “But there has been a laboratory in Delaware that has developed a live-polio vaccination… that will not mutate back into the environment.”
Once the vaccination is developed, Coup noted that funds will be needed to distribute it worldwide, and to continue other polio eradication efforts.
“The reason why the donations to Polio Plus are so important is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have issued a challenge to Rotary,” he said. “For every dollar that Rotary raises for Polio Plus, the foundations matches on a two-for-one basis, up to $50 million per year.”
Rotary’s year ends June 30, and Coup said the organization has not yet reached the $50 million mark in Polio Plus donations.
“By the end of the Rotary year on June 30, we are usually over the top,” he said. “Rotary is coming up short this year. We really have to put a push on it here, at the end of the (Rotary) year, to take advantage of our full foundation match.”
A fundraiser to support the effort — two bicycle rides — will be held Saturday, June 20, beginning in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.
The event will feature a family ride and the Jacks Mountain 50 ride.
The family ride will take place along the nine-mile Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The Jacks Mountain ride is 47-miles long, and for moderate to advanced road-bike riders.
While other bicycling fundraisers to support the Polio Plus campaign have been held in the past, Coup — an avid bicyclist — said this is the seventh year for the current version of the fundraiser.
“We encourage people that aren’t into the more advanced riding to come out, support us by riding the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail,” he said. “That’s go as far as you want, as fast or slow as you want. You can do it with your family or grandkids.”
He said it will be easy to practice proper social distancing on the two rides.
“We haven’t received real big crowds for these rides, and we can spread it out, and people can not be very close,” Coup said. “They have shown that with outdoor athletic activities, the chance of spreading (coronavirus) is pretty darn slim.”
Coup noted that he enjoys riding with other people.
“Even during the whole pandemic, I always ride,” he said. “I believe you should always have at least one other person that you’re riding with.”
The suggested minimum donation per rider is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The top three fundraisers will receive prizes. All donations are tax deductible and should be payable to “The Rotary Foundation” with “Polio Plus” on the memo line. Any gift of $1,000 or more will receive special recognition from the Rotary Foundation.
Those who are unable to ride can be a virtual rider by making a donation.
Each rider must have a separate registration form.
The registration form is available on the Rotary Pedals Out Polio Facebook page.
Forms and payment should be mailed to Rotary Club of Milton, PO Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.