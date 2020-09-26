BLOOMSBURG — PennDOT has announced lane restrictions between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Interstate 80 in both directions and westbound and Route 11 east in the Bloomsburg area for crack sealing.
Work locations, weather permitting, include:
• I-80 west from the Luzerne/Columbia County line to Exit 242, Mifflinville (alternating lane closures).
• I-80 east between Exit 241, Lime Ridge/Berwick, to Exit 242, Mifflinville (alternating lane closures).
• Route 11, Main Street, from Route 42 to Route 487, East Street, in the Town of Bloomsburg (alternating lane closures with flagging).
