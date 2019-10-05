NEW COLUMBIA — GAF employees welcomed more than a dozen Milton Area High School students to their plant Friday.
The occasion was National Manufacturing Day, a day when modern manufacturing plants opened their doors to students. The construction trades and drafting students heard about the history of GAF and its plans for the future.
Michael Widerquist, plant manager, said GAF planned to expand its local campus. The existing 286,000 square foot facility would be joined by a separate facility which will produce polyiso insulation, a roofing system component. A sample of the product, used with roofing products already made in New Columbia, was passed among the students.
The plant was also visited by Stephen M. D’Ettorre, DCED deputy secretary for technology and innovation.
“It’s great to see so many young faces here that are interested in manufacturing,” D’Ettorre said. “Manufacturing is about 10% of the state’s workforce.”
D’Ettorre said the manufacturing jobs of today were not the assembly line jobs of a previous era. Industrial needs of many different varieties made pursuing a manufacturing career worthwhile. He stressed that great jobs were available at GAF and other places.
Miranda Ritter, human resources manager, offered an overview of jobs and how much money an employee could make using only a high school diploma and a little experience. Machine tech, maintenance electrician shipping associate and others were mentioned. She noted only about 15% of them required a four-year degree.
Ritter explained that employees with highly developed skill sets were needed when the New Columbia plant first opened. However, she added they would soon need employees virtually right out of high school as the plant grew and their needs changed.
A video stressing the qualities looked for in potential employees was shown. It discussed “hard” skills and “soft” skills like leadership and the ability to solve problems. Showing up on time and being ready to work was stressed, as was the likelihood of accruing large amounts of student loan debt if a four-year degree without significant return on investment is due.
Doug Walter and Rebecca Krall, construction trades and drafting teachers respectively, accompanied the students. Walter said exposing students to different trades was helpful. It was also beneficial to get a closer look at how products are made.
