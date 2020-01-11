SHAMOKIN — Following one year of renovations, Transitions Safe House, which was heavily damaged in a fire, is open again.
The home provides emergency housing for clients and their children seeking shelter from domestic violence.
“The fire started with arcing behind an electrical outlet,” Transitions CEO Susan Mathias said. “The damage that we experienced was extensive and it has taken a full year to complete the renovations. Our home is better than ever and offers a safe and welcoming place for clients and their children.
“We opened this home in 2016 and it consistently has been full,” she continued. “It has helped to have second Safe House in Lewisburg to provide emergency housing for clients during the renovation. We also were able to locate safe shelter for clients in surrounding county safe houses while repairing the house. We can house up to 12 people in Northumberland County again. This housing is available for about 30 days as people recover from trauma and plan to move on to new lives.”
Transitions has expanded its services in numerous ways in the last three years. Because domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in America, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has increased funding for safe and affordable housing in rural areas. With this funding, Transitions provides housing assistance to victims and their children.
In 2019, Transitions assisted 131 victims with safe and affordable housing for about four months. In addition, the Transitions Legal Center provides no cost civil legal representation, the majority of which are custody cases. Professional individual and group counseling services doubled last year.
In 2019, Transitions provided services to 2,834 adult victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and provided services to 181 child victims, as well. The Education Team provided 170 prevention education programs in area schools.
Transitions services extends to victims of other serious crimes.
Information and assistance about the Victims Compensation Assistance Program is available by contacting the Transitions hotline at 800-850-7948.
