LEWISBURG — James K. Noll was sentenced Friday in Union County Court to 24 months to 15 years in state prison for counts of rape of a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
Noll, 49, of Lewisburg, pleaded no contest to the charges which initially included more than 200 counts in two separate filings. They included counts of unlawful contact with minor, sexual offenses, aggravated indecent assault of a child and others which were dismissed.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock noted that the aggregate sentences in state prison were to run consecutively. Noll was classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning he will be subject to a lifetime registry for sex offenders and must have a photo taken every 90 days.
Withdrawal of the no contest plea was discussed. Brian Ulmer, public defender, said the reason for Noll’s request was rooted in the factual innocence of his client.
Hudock denied the request and noted that while a no contest plea was not an admission of the action as charged, it was an admission that the commonwealth had sufficient evidence to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A trial, Hudock said, also presented risk that the defendant be subject to a “life sentence on an installment plan.”
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, noted in the course of the proceedings that an appeal was likely.
Two victims accused Noll of hundreds of instances of abuse. One victim stated Noll threatened to kill the entire family and bury them in the backyard if they ever told of the abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.