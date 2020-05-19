LEWISBURG — Emergency crews responded late Monday afternoon to a fire in a two-story wood frame structure in Lewisburg.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount said there was no one inside at the time, but there were people on the property who noticed smoke coming from the structure. Neither residents nor firefighters reported any injuries.
Firefighters contained the fire to a front bedroom at 625 St. Catherine St., Lewisburg. Milton firefighters assisted on the scene.
“The second floor of the house suffered smoke damage, but no fire damage,” Blount observed. “We were able to keep it in check.”
Blount investigated a report that the fire originated with a heat source, perhaps a candle. He later confirmed that it started accidentally.
The house was one of several student rental homes on that block. The area has seen students returning in the last week, after a Bucknell University semester which required most to vacate the campus and attend classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
