Safety first as clinics begin scheduling routine appointments

DANVILLE — As clinics across the Geisinger Health System begin reopening their doors for routine appointments, the health system's chief medical officer for hospital services said safety will continue to be a top priority.
"Our emphasis is on safety as we try to ramp the clinics, the operating rooms and the hospital back up," Dr. Gerald Maloney said.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Maloney said national surveys indicate 60% of Americans have expressed "some reluctance" to go back to a health care facility.
"One of the things that we are concerned about is that people delayed care for too long," he said. "Now is the time we feel people really need to make sure they didn't postpone anything important."
With safety in mind, Maloney said clinics across the system are implementing a number of new procedures as they begin to reopen their doors for routine appointments.
"In the outpatient clinics, we will have expanded hours," he said. "We want to bring people in at a more staggered rate."
As patients arrive for their appointments, Maloney said they should attend by themselves, unless they need assistance from a friend or family member.
"Everyone who will be (working) in the clinic will be wearing a mask," he said. "Everyone who comes to the clinic will be masked."
The health system has a policy in place that all employees must be masked at all times.
"The staff is screened," Maloney said. "All employees have to answer screening questions every day. We've developed an app on their phone where they can answer those.
"When they do get to work, they do need to show someone, on their phone, that they answered the questions."
All employees must also have their temperature taken when they arrive at work.
Screening questions will also be asked to patients when they arrive at clinics. Masks will also be provided to patients who arrive without one, or with one that is found to be dirty, torn or defective.
Some clinics will have plexiglass placed around check-in areas, similar to those which have been installed at supermarket checkouts.
Maloney said the health system will minimize the time patients must stay in waiting rooms.
"We won't use the same exam room, if possible, for two consecutive patients," he said, adding that rooms will be cleaned after each patient is seen.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Maloney said physicians have stayed in touch with patients who have chronic conditions.
"(Patients) either got a phone call or they may have received a video visit," he said. "As part of that, what the physicians were asked to do is prioritize patients for when we start to bring patients back.
"They are bringing patients back on the priority list first," Maloney continued. "The same with people who needed procedures."
As surgeries classified as non-urgent are again offered, he said those in most need of having a procedure done will be seen first.
For example, Maloney said a patient needing hernia surgery will likely have their procedure before someone needing a knee replacement.
"People who had a hernia repair scheduled (but canceled during the pandemic), a physician would stay in touch with them," Maloney explained. "If a patient said they were having a lot more pain... they would've been brought in (and had surgery) done even then. It's no longer a non-urgent procedure."
He also noted that individuals considered at high risk for having coronavirus will be tested for it one or two days prior to their surgery.
For example, Maloney said an elderly patient with chronic health conditions may be tested for the disease. On the other hand, someone in their 20s needing foot surgery and who had no potential exposure to the virus will not likely be tested.
If a patient needing non-urgent surgery tests positive for the virus, they will be isolated and the procedure delayed.
Maloney said the hospital will also be encouraging individuals to not stay in operating room waiting rooms while their loved ones have surgery.
"If it's going to be a long procedure, we will call you with updates," he said. "You don't have to be sitting right there."
As stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and businesses start to reopen, Maloney said it's crucial that individuals continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"If we maintain social distancing, if we maintain masking as businesses reopen, then things should be OK," he said. "If we do things in a haphazard manner... we could significantly increase the number of (coronavirus) cases we see."
