TURBOTVILLE — Students, faculty and staff in the Warrior Run School District will be required to wear face masks in school buildings when the 2020-2021 school year gets underway on Aug. 20.
An overview of the district’s proposed Health and Safety Plan was presented by administrators during a special board work session, held online via Zoom Monday evening, July 20.
As required by the state, the board is expected to vote on the plan during its regularly monthly meeting, to be held Monday, July 27.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the plan was crafted by a task force consisting of 40 faculty and staff members. School board members and parents were also involved in the process, resulting in approximately 75 people reading the plan over the last several weeks.
Per state mandate, it was announced during the meeting that Warrior Run will be requiring face coverings to be worn throughout the school day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
Face coverings must be worn while students are on buses, and when they are in hallways, libraries, common areas and classrooms.
Masks will not be required to be worn when students are eating, are participating in social distancing or when they are in learning spaces where proper social distancing can be achieved.
When Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, Hack said the district confirmed that does not apply to schools operating during regular instructional hours.
It was noted during the presentation that desks in many classrooms throughout the district can be situated so they are 6-feet apart. As a result, students will not be required to wear masks or other face coverings when they are seated in those spaces.
At the high school level, Principal Marc Walter said 82% of classrooms can be configured in a manner that will not require students to wear masks when seated at their desks.
Hack said the district is still evaluating how art, music, band and choir classes will be conducted.
“Our music faculty are coming up with some unique ideas… for students to enjoy those curriculum areas,” he said.
Jonathan Hall, Food Service coordinator, said breakfasts at the elementary and middle schools will be served in a grab-and-go manner, with students to be permitted to eat in their classrooms. Building principals are examining cafeteria seating configurations.
Each building will also be releasing its own protocols covering such topics as how students are to move through the hallways between classes. Regular sanitizing of buildings will take place, particularly in high-contact areas.
Walter said the middle and high school will be requesting the board permit students to carry their backpacks to and from classes classes. By allowing this, Walter said students will not need to stop at their lockers, thereby eliminating potential cross interaction among students.
When students are riding the bus to and from school, Hack said those from the same family will be encouraged to sit together. Bus routes will be developed to balance student ridership.
Roof hatches and windows on buses will be opened whenever possible to allow for ventilation, and school buses and vehicles will be disinfected after each run.
Prior to sending their children to school, Hack said parents and guardians should check for potential COVID-19 symptoms. District employees must also check themselves for symptoms prior to arriving at school.
Hack said homeroom teachers may check student’s temperatures at the start of each school day, and prior to sending students to lunch.
It was noted during the presentation that anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms during the school day will be masked, isolated and will not be sent home on school transportation.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, Hack said the Pennsylvania Department of Health will conduct contact tracing. Anyone who was unmasked and within 6 feet of that individual for longer than 15 minutes will be contacted.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean an entire class will be quarantined,” Hack said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean an entire building would be shut down.”
He said the district has not received guidance from the state on what constitutes a COVID-19 outbreak.
Between July 21 and July 28, Hack said families in the district will receive a survey they will be asked to fill out. The survey will ask if the families will be using bus transportation for their students, and whether they will be utilizing in-person instruction.
The transportation survey results will allow the district to plan busing routes, as well as potentially craft building dismissal times.
At the middle school/high school complex, Hack said a staggered dismissal time is possible as an influx of cars picking students up is anticipated.
At this point, Hack said automobile traffic is expected to be dismissed first, followed by bus traffic.
Several virtual learning options which families could take advantage of were also outlined.
According to Hack, each student within in the district will be issued a Chromebook. He said families reluctant to send their students to school could have them participate in classes virtually, and in real time.
He noted that option will also be available for students who are unable to temporarily attend class for medical reasons.
“We are very confident we can provide those live sessions our parents have been looking for,” Hack said.
Should this COVID-19 pandemic dictate the district switch to an entirely online learning model at any point during the school year, he said the real-time classroom method will be utilized. As a result, schedules will be the same as with in-person instruction, resulting in an easier transition for students and staff than what was experienced at the onset of the pandemic in March.
Hack said families could also opt to enroll their students in Warrior Run’s cyber charter school. However, he noted that by enrolling in that option the classes would not be in real time. He also noted that an outside vendor operates those classes.
He also cautioned that while outside cyber charter schools advertise their services as being free, they are costly to districts.
“It is free to the families, but it does cost school districts, and taxpayers,” Hack said.
He said it costs the district $2,000 to educate any student through its own cyber charter school. For families that opt to send their students to outside cyber charter schools, Hack said the district is charged approximately $10,000 for a regular education student and $20,000 for a special education student.
Hack stressed throughout the meeting that the Health and Safety Plan is subject to change based on state requirements. He noted that any change will have to be board approved.
School board President Doug Whitmoyer complimented Hack and the task force on the work they did preparing the plan.
“I applaud you loudly for everything you’ve done,” Whitmoyer said, to Hack. “As a board member, this is easy on my end… You’ve done all the work.”
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.
