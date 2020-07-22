HARRISBURG — The Gov. Tom Wolf administration announced $591,975 in new funding to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state’s forests and other undeveloped areas.
“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally — especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic — than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “These funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout the state.".
In 2019, more than $617,800 was awarded to 133 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.
Recently approved grants include: Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, Lycoming County, $8,300; Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, Snyder County, $2,675; Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, Snyder County, $2,406; and Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, Union County, $10,000.
