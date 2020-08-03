Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Max Laurore, MD, FACOG, laborist, to OB/GYN of Evangelical.
Laurore had been contracted to provide laborist services at OB/GYN of Evangelical in 2019 and has now been placed on staff as an employed Evangelical physician.
A laborist is an obstetrician-gynecologist who works full-time in a hospital or for a physician group exclusively to treat women in labor or to respond to obstetric and gynecologic emergencies.
Laurore completed his medical degree at the State University of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He continued on to complete his OB/GYN residency at the Hospital of the State University of Haiti.
Laurore completed a second residency in OB/GYN at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich., through the Synergy Medical Education Alliance Program.
Prior to coming to Evangelical, Laurore worked at the Geisinger Health System in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as a staff obstetrician/gynecologist, specializing in women’s healthcare including childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Three Geisinger physicians have been honored among the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s (PAMED) Top Physicians Under 40.
Interventional cardiologist Shikhar Agarwal, MD, family medicine physician Christian D. Shuman, MD, and sports medicine specialist Justin G. Tunis, MD, were recognized for demonstrating significant success early in their medical careers.
Physicians were nominated by colleagues and selected by a committee of PAMED members, and the 45 providers chosen this year represent 19 medical specialties.
Agarwal specializes in valvular heart disease, structural heart disease, and valve-related interventions. His main interest is treating valve disease using minimally invasive procedures, and he has expertise in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), mitral valve repair (Mitraclip), and implantation of Watchman occluders — all of which he’s helped develop at Geisinger. He is also proficient in treating coronary artery disease with minimally invasive stent procedures.
Agarwal leads the structural heart disease program at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He has helped lead the construction of a state-of-the-art hybrid operating room, which is among the largest in the country and can accommodate any hybrid or novel cardiac procedure.
Shuman is certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He serves as the site lead for the Geisinger Pottsville Community Medicine practice, and he is a member of a task force that reviews how registered nurses across Geisinger’s system respond to patients who call in with severe health problems. He is also the head physician in his department’s Geisinger Convenient Care location, acting as a liaison for its providers and monitoring quality control of the lab.
Tunis is certified in sports medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and registered in musculoskeletal sonography by the Alliance for Physician Certification and Advancement. His clinical interests include nonsurgical treatment of musculoskeletal injuries, diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, regenerative medicine and ultrasound-guided injections and procedures. Tunis practices at Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Scranton.
