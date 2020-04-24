WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said Thursday the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has thus far provided some 70,000 Pennsylvania small businesses loans amounting to approximately $15 billion.
House members approved a second round of PPP funding, included in what is being dubbed the Phase 3.5 COVID-19 response, late Thursday. That bill included $310 billion in additional funding for the PPP. Of that amount, $60 billion is set aside for loans, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for virus testing.
New to this bill will be the addition of farmers who meet the threshold for inclusion, Keller noted.
“It’s been very successful,” Keller said of the PPP. “It’s about keeping small businesses open and employees hired.”
Keller said another tweak to the program revolved around the dispersion of funds. The last round of PPP funding was administered through the Small Business Administration, however this round will be dispersed through small banks and lending institutions with assets less than $50 million, Keller noted.
Discussing the success of the first round of funding, Keller pointed to a Lycoming County business, which he noted requested $12,000 on a Friday and by the following Tuesday, the funds were in hand.
Coupled with the first round of loans, Congress has approved nearly $3 trillion in relief funding related to the COVID-19 response. Keller said it’s imperative the focus remain narrow and dedicated to defeating the virus and kick-starting the American economy.
He denounced the House majority and Senate minority efforts to craft a broad, more far-reaching plan.
“I want us, at least with the economy, to get back to the old normal,” said Keller. “This should be tailored to address issues of the pandemic.”
