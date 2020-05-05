UNIVERSITY PARK — To support its customers during the pandemic, Penn State Extension offered its library of online courses for free in April. The offer has now been extended through Saturday, May 10.
Penn State Extension offers a variety of online courses that can help individuals, families and businesses. These courses, which can be accessed anywhere and anytime, feature short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning. Some courses offer certificates, while others provide continuing-education credits.
Food safety, nutrition and food preparation, best agricultural practices, horticulture, environmental stewardship, community involvement, business planning and healthy families are among the many topics covered.
To view offerings available under the special offer, visit https://extension.psu.edu/freecourses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.