LEWISBURG – RiverWoods resident Betty Reed will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday and plans are in place to celebrate her special day, even during the age of coronavirus.
RiverWoods Senior Living Community has suspended visitation across all levels of living at our campus, as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), but nurses and staff plan to celebrate with Reed on Sunday.
Reed was widowed at a young age, after having three children. She went to Kent State University to pursue a teaching degree and became a math teacher after graduation. Reed taught math at Fairless High School in Ohio for approximately 15-20 years. She moved to RiverWoods in April 2019.
Reed’s children planned a party for her 100th birthday, but the party had to be canceled due to restrictions in place to prevent coronavirus. They said she is a very positive person who enjoys sipping on tea and watching sports on television. She also enjoyed traveling for many years and loves playing Bridge and reading. Her children are proud of their mom and all that she has accomplished in her life.
RiverWoods staff posted a picture of Betty on Facebook, where visitors are encouraged to visit, share a message and help celebrate her birthday.
