LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University professor of management recently noted that these are unique times in the world of work.
Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman professor of management, said four distinct generations are in the workplace for the first time ever. It makes for an interesting mix in a typical shop or office, one in which the maturing employee may be overlooked.
Ng said employers tend to be attracted to younger employees, as conventional wisdom says training a young person for the long term will pay off. However, he said that sort of thinking overlooks the expertise of older employees.
“When you or I go buy a house or a car or something, we prefer somebody who is more mature,” Ng said. “I’m not going to buy a house from a 22-year-old. That means older workers have a lot more to contribute to the workplace as well.”
Public employment, or anywhere where pensions are at stake, should also benefit from older employees. With better health and the ability to stay effective lengthened by years, pension costs will naturally be less.
Similar to their Millennial-generation peers, a maturing worker may want to stay on the job for reasons other than strictly the paycheck. Lifestyle, socialization and other factors loom important.
Ng said one key is creating a workplace which is not hostile to the older employee. It is challenging but can be done.
“There is always a fault line between older and younger workers,” Ng said. “Older workers tend to be more traditionalist, observing ‘nine to five’ work hours. Younger workers just stroll into the office at 10 a.m. but may work until 6 or 7 p.m.”
Ng did a study of manufacturing and health care workers along a broad range of ages and concluded maturing workers enjoyed working along side younger workers. The younger set has introduced the mature set to technology they have grown up with.
Older employees can offer guidance like a parent in some cases. Acommodations such as adjusting a keyboard to favor a veteran employee are usually worth the small investment involved.
Ng had recommendations for managers and employers.
“Don’t let the stereotypes discourage giving developmental opportunities to older workers,” Ng said. “Older workers are generally much more loyal. You get your return better (and) customers tend to prefer dealing with older workers.”
Similarly, managers should not assume all older employees want the same thing. Ng said some prefer flex time scheduling and a better health care plan rather than a pension plan.
A climate of respect is critical, Ng said, one which could start by pairing older employees with younger ones.
“They might not like each other at the beginning,” Ng commented. “But over time what we refer to as ‘social contact hypothesis’ (occurs). If they start interacting more deeply because they have to work together, that’s when you get those stereotypes about older workers to fall away.”
Ng said management may occasionally have to propose to an older employee that it is time to transition out. He conceded it is difficult situation if a medical condition is involved, but if the health or safety of other employees is at stake, it may need to be done.
