Moran expansion gets a boost

WATSONTOWN — A $2 million RACP (Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program) grant was announced Thursday in support of a $31.8 million expansion by Moran Logistics.
John D. Moran Jr., Moran Logistics president and CEO, said the grant would go toward a state-of-the-art distribution center on the outskirts of Watsontown. The remainder was raised privately.
Moran said the center would allow nationally known companies to establish a presence in the region, adding about 40 jobs immediately and more than 200 long term.
“One of the problems with trying to have this area develop has been the lack of modern facilities,” Moran said. “With the construction of this facility, it is going to add the dimension this area has been missing. There are no large scale facilities that have the proper sprinkler systems, the proper lighting, the proper ceiling height, column spacing and the abilities to handle large movements of freight in and out.”
Ground was broken July 7, with 100,000 yards of dirt moved to date and an additional 100,000 yards to go before a foundation could be started.
“I think this is really the start of something great,” Moran said after the formal presentation. “I absolutely love this area, my kids grew up here. It was a great place to raise a family.”
Moran said the location, workforce and quality of life in the valley were big plusses when talking with big companies. He added that the center was also expected to add to the local, state and federal tax bases via the new jobs and stimulating commerce.
Moran noted the center under construction off Eighth Street Drive should be substantially completed by Thanksgiving.
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) noted that the RACP grant program was extremely competitive, with about 90% of submitted requests rejected. He cited Moran’s track record of success and vision for expansion working in their favor. Gordner noted Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) helped him work in Harrisburg on behalf of the project.
Gordner noted that private entities may not be applicants for RACP funding, so the application goes through a public authority, a municipality or a county. In this case, the check presented was made out to Northumberland County.
