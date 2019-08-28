LEWISBURG — To hear Life Scout Joseph Beattie tell it, helping out in the Lewisburg Cemetery was a natural.
Beattie, a Lewisburg Area High School senior, has been in Boy Scouts since first grade. He grew up near the cemetery and recently completed an Eagle Scout project he hopes will earn him scouting’s highest honor.
The project involved planting 12 trees around the front acreage of the cemetery. He chose the front as that was the oldest part of the cemetery and where the fewest trees remained from earlier days.
“We are going to water them until October,” Beattie said. “After that point, they shouldn’t need water because it has cooled down enough. And after that I have essentially completed the project.”
Beattie hoped to be named Eagle Scout by November, but still had some items to complete and submit to the local scouting council before a final interview. He said there are several steps toward being named Eagle, including completing the previous ranks of scouting.
“A lot of that stuff is doing basic Boy Scout stuff, like have so many nights of camping, do this many community service hours,” Beattie explained. “Specifically for Eagle, what you have to do is lead and complete a service project, which is what this is. You have to hold a leadership position inside your troop for six months and you have to be a Life Scout for six months.”
There is also an essay involved which will soon be submitted.
Beattie, a member of Troop 538 based at Faith Lutheran Church, noted that he spent much time in the cemetery in his formative years with friends.
“I’ve walked through the cemetery and known basically every inch of it,” he said. “Being able to give back to it and make it better for future generations is pretty cool, and just being able to do something to make it look better.”
Planting took two days with landscapers and volunteers from his troop who made the planting and mulching go quicker. Beattie admitted tree planting was a relatively simple action, but one which would have a long-lasting effect.
“Its impact, I think, outweighs the effort you put into it,” he said. “These trees are going to be here for decades, hopefully.”
Of the 12 trees planted, Beattie recounted planting ginkgoes, spruces, firs, dawn redwoods, a Kentucky coffee tree, red cedar and others.
“We specifically chose the trees to be low maintenance,” he said. “And to make sure they would have an easy time living and getting rooted in the cemetery.”
Beattie thanked Nancy Neuman and Mike Patterson of the Lewisburg Cemetery Association for their support and approval of the proposal. There were also plenty of thanks for sponsors and donors.
“Definitely, without them, none of this could have happened,” Beattie said. “I don’t have the capital to be able to do any of this.”
Neighbors, friends, businesses and family members were canvassed. Shaffer Landscapes was also a great source of help.
“(Shaffer) did so much,” he added. “They were the ones that came in and dug the holes. They supplied all the trees at lower prices. They gave us the tank we used to water the trees.”
The landscapers also transported the trees to the cemetery for planting. Beattie noted the costs of the project were about $2,000, but would have been much more if regular prices were in play.
