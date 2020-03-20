SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office will remain open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. However, contacted will be minimized with the public.
In addition, the office will be suspending until further notice the issuance of any license to carry firearms, federal firearms licenses, precious metals and retired law enforcement licenses.
If you must visit the Sheriff's Office, call the office in advance at 570-988-4155.
Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should not come to the office.
