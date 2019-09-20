LEWISBURG — It was noted at the most recent Lewisburg Borough Council meeting that there would be a big meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
The results of the Market Street Transportation Corridor Study would be presented at that time, said Kim Wheeler, borough grants manager and special projects coordinator.
The study began early this year when private citizens concerned with the harmful effects of high traffic volume and heavy use of Market Street by trucks contracted an engineering group. Emergency responders noted in early meetings that Market Street traffic was adding critical minutes to response times. There were also concerns about vibration, noise, emissions and safety.
Traffic Planning and Design of Harrisburg has been working since to develop hard data to present to PennDOT. Many citizens at meetings held in spring hoped truck traffic could be diverted.
“The engineers will be in town, so they will be able to describe their engineering findings,” Wheeler said. “We’ll have data collection that included traffic counts, pedestrian counts. We have bicycle counts. We have pavement analysis, sound and vibration analysis.”
Merchant surveys will also be part of the results as downtown business owners have stated that the heavy volume of commercial and through traffic has kept people from choosing downtown.
“It is going to be a start to a conversation with PennDOT,” Wheeler added. “We’ll explain to the public what was collected and analyzed. Specifically what people are going to be interested in is what are the conclusions of the study and what are the findings and recommendations.”
The Borough of Lewisburg chipped in $10,000 to the $80,000 study. A vote to accept the results will be before borough council at a date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.