MIFFLINBURG — The 19th reunion of the former Reeds one-room School was held recently at Carriage Corner Restaurant in Mifflinburg.
Reeds School for children in grades one through eight, was located in Buffalo Township, along Furnace Road, in Union County. The school was closed in 1952 and became part of the
Western Area Joint School District, now the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Up until that time, each student was required to walk, or find another way to get to school. Now they would ride a bus to school in Mifflinburg.
At the Reunion, 10 former students and seven guests were present, and each person gave a few remarks about life, or events, that took place in a room where all the students were in grades one through eight, no partitions. The younger students could hear a preview of what they would learn in the next several grades, and the older students could always hear a review of what they have already learned.
