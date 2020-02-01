WILLIAMSPORT — A week ago, for the first time in its 14-year history of presenting student performances in the 2,200-seat theater, the Uptown Music Collective sold out the Community Arts Center.
The show was Captain Fantastic and The Piano Man: The Music of Elton John and Billy Joel.
“We had seen the ticket sales rising, and when it passed our goal of 1,500 we celebrated,” said Uptown Music Collective Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh. “When it hit 1,700 we were stunned. As it closed in on capacity we were all in disbelief, expecting the sales to stall, never expecting it to keep going all the way up to a sellout.”
“The fact that an educational organization can sell out the CAC for a benefit concert is a testament not only to the strength of their program but also the community’s interest in it,” said Chuck Still, executive director of the Community Arts Center. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m just afraid every other show is going to be a letdown now. Uptown sets a high standard.”
In the last 10 years, the audience has grown steadily. In 2012, Killer Queen, a tribute to the band Queen brought in 1,000 on the second night of its run, forcing the theater to open the balcony for the first time. Subsequent shows hit new high marks for audiences over two days. In 2017, King of Pop: HIStory hit a new high of over 1,200 in one night, which was matched the following year with Southbound: A Tribute to Southern Rock. And then in 2018, More Than A Feeling: ‘70s Arena Rock played to over 1,900 people during its two night run at the CAC. Over the years, the Uptown Music Collective’s audience has become an important part of the school’s musical family.
“The loyalty to our program, our students, and the performances, is unique, and humbling,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director at the collective.
Audience members come from all ages, and from throughout the region.
“Most say they first came to a performance not knowing what to expect, and then they were hooked. Many know the student’s names, and have their favorites that they look forward to seeing,” said Mondell.
“It creates a truly amazing atmosphere for our students to perform in. We greatly appreciate the support that our audience shows for our students and our programs. Our success is their success and we are grateful,” said Brumbaugh
Next up for the Uptown Music Collective is Time In A Bottle: Singer/Songwriters of the ’60s & ’70s taking place at the Community Theatre League in Williamsport on Feb. 27-29. The performance will take place four times over the three-day stand and at the time of this release tickets for all four of these performances are almost sold out. Tickets are available at ctlshows.com.
After that, the Collective will wrap up its 2019-2020 season with its 20th Anniversary Celebration happening at the Community Arts Center on April 24-25. Doing something the school has never done before, it will tribute four legendary bands over two nights, with each night being a different show. On Friday, April 24, the first set of the evening will feature Fleetwood Mac’s classic album Rumors performed in its entirety. The second set of the night will feature the legendary album, Led Zeppelin II. On Saturday, April 25, the night will kick off with Pink Floyd’s masterpiece Dark Side of the Moon followed up with a second set filled to the brim with the greatest hits of Queen. This blow out two-night celebration will also feature over 100 Uptown Music Collective Alumni returning to the CAC stage. Tickets for this event are on sale now at caclive.com and uptownmusic.org.
