LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners viewed a webinar with the state Department of Community and Economic Development prior to their regular Tuesday meeting.
The topic was how $4 million allocated to Union County under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act may or may not be spent.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the CARES Act was enacted without immediate clear direction of how aid may be spent. She noted assistance for small businesses, rather than local governments, was permitted under the act. Behavioral health programs would also qualify.
Improvement of broadband service has been frequently talked about in the time since the CARES act was passed with details to be worked out.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said CARES money would have to target under-served portions of the county. Existing towers would likely be used for the project. Expenses accrued by the county directly related to COVID-19 response were also covered.
Richards said an online press release and news conference Thursday morning would explain more.
“The most important thing that I heard was that was that the money needs to be spent before Dec. 30,” said Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair. “There are certain criteria to be careful of and reporting to be done.”
Boop added that the upcoming meeting and announcement would be online rather than on the courthouse steps or in the Government Center training room. He said it could accommodate more people by being held online and noted a short turnaround time was expected for applications.
Commissioners later approved agreements to authorize DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) in support of broadband deployment ($250,000) and approved a COVID-19 block grant funding agreement for funds issued to the commonwealth via the CARES Act.
