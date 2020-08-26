MILTON – The AgChoice Farm Credit Susquehanna Valley, Lewisburg, branch team recently presented $500 to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The money will support the organization’s quest to build hydroponic gardens in their new MakerSpace area.
“Our Shared Purpose: Inspiring Growth in Our Families, Businesses and Rural Communities continues to guide AgChoice Farm Credit, especially during these challenging times,” explained Brad Wentzel, AgChoice regional lending manager. “We hope that these funds will advance TIME’s latest initiative as they create year-round gardens.”
“Over the past two years, TIME has created an outdoor urban garden that benefits local residents with food insecurities,” said Amanda Craig, TIME president. “We have 15 raised bed gardens growing tomatoes, peppers, and herbs to teach children and adults nutrition with cooking classes. Most recently, we gave away 1,200 tomato plants to community residents, so they could start their own gardens at home. AgChoice’s donation will help us continue these gardens year-round through hydroponic systems, the Milton MakerSpace area, maintained by local high school agriculture students and volunteers.”
AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice , call 800-998-5557 or visit agchoice.com.
